PRESTIGE CONTINENTAL EXPRESS /

Iz Zadra prema Splitu krenuo luksuzni vlak u kojem se ni prinčevi i princeze ne bi sramili putovati

Prestige Continental Express (14).jpg
Foto: Sime Zelic/PIXSELL

Luksuzni Prestige Continental Express krenuo je iz Zadra prema Splitu.

1/24

U pitanju je vlak koji je, kako se kaže na njegovoj službenoj stranici, stvoren iz ljubavi prema ljepoti i eleganciji.

2/24

Vozila su osmišljena kao vagon-restorani, a od 1999. godine u potpunosti su obnovljena po uzoru na legendarne salone Orient Expressa.

3/24

Prestige Continental Express sastoji se od tri vagon-restorana "Le Salon Bleu", "Le Rubis Noir" i vagona s piano barom "Le Diamant Bar".

4/24

Svojim stilom Belle Époque podsjeća na zlatno doba željeznice i uvijek izaziva veliko oduševljenje gostiju, rečeno je na stranici.

5/24
6/24
7/24
8/24
9/24
10/24
11/24
12/24
13/24
14/24
15/24
16/24
17/24
18/24
19/24
20/24
21/24
22/24
23/24
24/24
4.10.2024.
10:02
turistički vlakzadarSplitvlakturizam
