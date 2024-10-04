Luksuzni Prestige Continental Express krenuo je iz Zadra prema Splitu.
PRESTIGE CONTINENTAL EXPRESS /
Iz Zadra prema Splitu krenuo luksuzni vlak u kojem se ni prinčevi i princeze ne bi sramili putovati
Foto: Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto: Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto: Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto: Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto: Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto: Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto: Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto: Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto: Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto: Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto: Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto: Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto: Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto: Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto: Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto: Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto: Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto: Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto: Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto: Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto: Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto: Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto: Sime Zelic/PIXSELL