Sport
Hot
Magazin
Webcafe
Žena
Gospodin Savršeni
Danas
Vijesti
Sport
Nogomet
Hot
Zvijezde
Magazin
Brak&veze
Webcafe
Astronet
Gospodin Savršeni
Žena
Video
FNC NA VIŠNJIKU /

Nokauti i poluge pod pekom: Pogledajte najbolje trenutke borilačkog spektakla u Zadru

FNC 21
Foto: Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
1/20

Od prve borbe u kojoj je Jure Jović svladao Jovana Pešića publika se dignula na noge i napravila odličnu atmosferu

2/20

Bilo je tu raznih pokušaja rušenja

3/20

Takitke su bile dobro razrađene

4/20

Udarci su bili odmjereni

5/20

Udarci su bili i vrlo jaki

6/20

Publika je mogla uživati

7/20

Benjamin Šehić i Jeremy Kimball na trenutke su dobili zvižduke publike zbog manjka entuzijazma

8/20

No, bilo je jako napeto

9/20
10/20
11/20
12/20
13/20
14/20
15/20
16/20
17/20
18/20
19/20
20/20

FNC spektakl po prvi put u Dalmaciji. U Zadar su stigli fantastični borci, a FNC 21 prenosila je Voyo platforma iz dvorane Krešimira Ćosića na Višnjiku. Prva je to FNC-ova priredba u 2025. godini

15.2.2025.
22:24
FNC 21
Pogledaj još galerija
Danas
Sport
Hot
Magazin
Webcafe
Gospodin Savršeni
Žena
Video
TiktokFacebookInstagramX
Impressum
Oglašavanje
Uvjeti korištenja
Politika kolačića
Pravila privatnosti
Kontakt
RSS
Rtl Digitalni Proizvodi
RTL.hr
Zena.hr
Voyo.hr
Partnerski portali
emedjimurje.net.hr
sib.net.hr
kaportal.net.hr
varazdinski.net.hr
riportal.net.hr
dubrovackidnevnik.net.hr
eZadar.net.hr
zagorje-international.net.hr
©2025. Sva prava pridržana.