Od prve borbe u kojoj je Jure Jović svladao Jovana Pešića publika se dignula na noge i napravila odličnu atmosferu
FNC NA VIŠNJIKU /
Nokauti i poluge pod pekom: Pogledajte najbolje trenutke borilačkog spektakla u Zadru
Foto: Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
FNC spektakl po prvi put u Dalmaciji. U Zadar su stigli fantastični borci, a FNC 21 prenosila je Voyo platforma iz dvorane Krešimira Ćosića na Višnjiku. Prva je to FNC-ova priredba u 2025. godini