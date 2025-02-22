Sport
FAŠNIČKO LUDILO /

Štrumfete ukrale show na koncertu Gibonnia: U Samoboru noćas gorjelo!

gibonni
Foto: Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL

Gibonni, jedan od najomiljenijih kantautora regije, izveo je nezaboravne pjesme poput "Cesarica", "Mirakul", "Libar", "Ovo mi je škola" i brojne druge te pružio koncert za pamćenje.

1/24

Njegov nastup bio je prava glazbena poslastica za sve prisutne, a atmosfera u Samoboru bila je nevjerojatna.

2/24

Štrumfete su bile u centru pažnje i dodatno ugrijale atmosferu.

3/24

Samoborski Fašnik, jedna od najpoznatijih hrvatskih manifestacija, ponovno je privukao tisuće posjetitelja.

4/24

Osim Gibonnijevog koncerta, program je uključivao brojne fašničke povorke, maskirane događaje te raznolike glazbene i zabavne aktivnosti.

5/24

U nastavku pogledajte najbolje trenutke s koncerta.

6/24
7/24
8/24
9/24
10/24
11/24
12/24
13/24
14/24
15/24
16/24
17/24
18/24
19/24
20/24
21/24
22/24
23/24
24/24

Veliki hrvatski glazbenik Gibonni (56) nastupio je u Samoboru, gdje je svojim hitovima oduševio publiku u sklopu Samoborskog Fašnika 2025.

22.2.2025.
22:31
Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL
samoborgibonnikoncert
