Gibonni, jedan od najomiljenijih kantautora regije, izveo je nezaboravne pjesme poput "Cesarica", "Mirakul", "Libar", "Ovo mi je škola" i brojne druge te pružio koncert za pamćenje.
FAŠNIČKO LUDILO /
Štrumfete ukrale show na koncertu Gibonnia: U Samoboru noćas gorjelo!
Foto: Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL
Veliki hrvatski glazbenik Gibonni (56) nastupio je u Samoboru, gdje je svojim hitovima oduševio publiku u sklopu Samoborskog Fašnika 2025.