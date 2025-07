Zdravko nasmrt izboden ispred svoje luksuzne vile: Susjed zatekao strašan prizor

⚠️ WARNING: This post contains graphic descriptions of murder.



Zdravko Bilic, 57, the husband of HÜD Skin & Body skincare mogul Gry Susann Tomte, was found dead with two stab wounds to his stomach outside their $2.5 million home on Napalle Street in Warana, Queensland's Sunshine… pic.twitter.com/mKi5liRekD