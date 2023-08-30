Manekenka Jessica Goicoechea, djevojka španjolskog nogometaša Marca Bartre, poznata je po objavljivanju provokativnih fotki. Nikad nije bila sramežljiva da pokaže sjajnu figuru, a nisu joj strane ni fotografije u toplesu. Ovog puta zagolicala je maštu pratitelja jako provokativnom fotografijom u oskudnom zeleno-plavom bikiniju. "Najbolje tijelo", napisao joj je jedan pratitelj, dok je drugi dodao: "Ova fotografija treba postati poster."
Foto: Jessica Goicoechea/Instagram
Foto: Instagram
Foto: Instagram
Foto: Instagram
Foto: Instagram
Foto: Instagram
Foto: instagram
Foto: Profimedia
Foto: Profimedia
Foto: Profimedia
Foto: Profimedia
Foto: Profimedia
Foto: Profimedia
Foto: Profimedia
Foto: Profimedia
Foto: Instagram
Foto: Instagram
Foto: Instagram
Foto: instagram
Foto: instagram
Foto: instagram
Foto: Instagram
Foto: instagram
Foto: Jessica Goicoechea/Instagram
Foto: Jessica Goicoechea/Instagram
Foto: Jessica Goicoechea/Instagram
Foto: Jessica Goicoechea/Instagram
Foto: Jessica Goicoechea/Instagram
Foto: Jessica Goicoechea/Instagram
Foto: Jessica Goicoechea/Instagram
Foto: Jessica Goicoechea/Instagram
Foto: Jessica Goicoechea/Instagram
Foto: Jessica Goicoechea/Instagram
Foto: Jessica Goicoechea/Instagram
Foto: Jessica Goicoechea/Instagram
Foto: Instagram
Foto: Instagram
Foto: Instagram
Foto: Instagram
Foto: Instagram
Foto: Instagram
Foto: Net.hr
'OVA FOTOGRAFIJA...' / Nikad se nije pretjerano sramila, a kako li je sada samo zagolicala maštu pratiteljima u oskudnom bikiniju
Pogledaj još galerija
Najnovije
Najgledanije
Pogledaj još galerija
Najnovije
Najgledanije
Pogledaj još galerija