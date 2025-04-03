Sport
POSLJEDNJE ZBOGOM /

Kolege i prijatelji zavijeni u crno, Sanja Doležal u suzama: Posljednji ispraćaj Marinka Colnaga

Marinko Colnag
Foto: Robert Anic/PIXSELL
​U 83. godini života, nakon kratke i teške bolesti, preminuo je Marinko Colnago, basist i jedan od osnivača legendarne grupe Novi fosili. Posljednji ispraćaj održan je trećeg travnja 2025. godine na zagrebačkom Krematoriju.​

3.4.2025.
15:26
Pixsell
