U 83. godini života, nakon kratke i teške bolesti, preminuo je Marinko Colnago, basist i jedan od osnivača legendarne grupe Novi fosili. Posljednji ispraćaj održan je trećeg travnja 2025. godine na zagrebačkom Krematoriju.
POSLJEDNJE ZBOGOM /
Kolege i prijatelji zavijeni u crno, Sanja Doležal u suzama: Posljednji ispraćaj Marinka Colnaga
Foto: Robert Anic/PIXSELL
