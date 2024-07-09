Euro 2024
GOLI OTOK
Foto: Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
OSTATCI OSTATAKA / Napušten je već 35 godina, okružen je željezom i zelenilom. Pogledajte kako danas izgleda Goli otok

Goli otok je nekada bio zatvor za političke zatvorenike, koji je djelovao između 1949. i 1956. Otočić je smješten u Jadranskom moru, a pripada općini Loparu u Primorsko-goranskoj županiji. Koncentracijski logor i zatvor na Golom otoku uključivao je i žensku kaznionicu na obližnjem otoku Sv. Grguru. Ondje je bila smještena kaznionica i zatvor za mnoge koji su bili osumnjičeni za suradnju sa Sovjetskim Savezom, tada vodećom zemljom komunizma, s kojom je Josip Broz Tito, vođa tadašnje SFR Jugoslavije. Tito i tadašnja Komunistička partija Jugoslavije Goli otok su osmislili kao kaznionicu za "preodgoj" onih koji se tih godina nisu slagali s razlazom Tita i Staljina. Ondje je u tih sedam godina boravilo oko 13.000 kažnjenika

9.7.2024.
21:11
Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
jugoslavijagoli otokJadran
