Gužve su na autocesti u smjeru mora cijeli petak, iako se ne radi o produženom vikendu. Svi su pohrlili na odmor za vikend,a dokaz su za to i splitske plaže koje su krcate. Na Bačvicama nema mjesta ni za staviti ručnik.
Foto: Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL
