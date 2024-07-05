Euro 2024
HRVATSKA SE 'GUŽVA' / Počelo je: Kolone na autoputu u smjeru mora. Nije ni čudo, plaže su prepune

Gužve su na autocesti u smjeru mora cijeli petak, iako se ne radi o produženom vikendu. Svi su pohrlili na odmor za vikend,a dokaz su za to i splitske plaže koje su krcate. Na Bačvicama nema mjesta ni za staviti ručnik.

5.7.2024.
23:04
PIXSELL
plažekolonegužvaturisti
