Braća Sinković upravo su se vratila s još jednim zlatom s Olimpijskih igara. Veliki dio njihovih uspjeha kovan je upravo na zagrebačkom Jarunu, a veslačka staza ponovno ima isti problem
BORBA S PRIRODOM /
Veslačka staza na Jarunu na kojoj treniraju i Sinkovići opet ima isti problem
Foto: Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL
Foto: Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL
Foto: Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL
Foto: Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL
Foto: Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL
Foto: Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL
Foto: Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL
Foto: Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL
Foto: Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL
Foto: Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL
Foto: Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL
Foto: Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL
Foto: Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL
Foto: Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL
Foto: Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL
Foto: Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL
Foto: Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL
Foto: Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL
Foto: Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL
Foto: Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL
Foto: Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL
Foto: Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL
Foto: Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL
Foto: Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL
Foto: Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL