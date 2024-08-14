Sport
BORBA S PRIRODOM /

Veslačka staza na Jarunu na kojoj treniraju i Sinkovići opet ima isti problem

Jarun
Foto: Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL
Braća Sinković upravo su se vratila s još jednim zlatom s Olimpijskih igara. Veliki dio njihovih uspjeha kovan je upravo na zagrebačkom Jarunu, a veslačka staza ponovno ima isti problem

14.8.2024.
11:35
jarunbraća sinković
