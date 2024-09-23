Sport
VJEČNI DERBI /

Neredi, utrčavanje na teren i hat-trick bivšeg igrača Gorice. Ovako je izgledala utakmice Zvezde i Partizana

Foto: Dusan Milenkovic/ATAImages/PIXSELL
U 174. vječnom derbiju Crvena zvezda pobijedila je Partizan 4-0 na gostovanju u Humskoj. Zvezdi je ovo ujedno i prva pobjeda u gostima kod Partizana u zadnjih osam godina. Junak susreta bio je nekadašnji igrač Ndiaye Cherif koji je od četiri pogotka postigao tri. Aktualni prvaci Srbije poveli su u 24. minuti golom Cherifa koji je bio precizan s bijele točke. za povećanje vodstva u sudačkoj nadoknadi prvog vremena zabio je Silas pa su gosti na odmor išli s dva gola prednosti. Ndiaye je ponovno bio strijelac u 55. minuti, a utakmicu je zaključio deset minuta nakon postigavši četvrti gol.

23.9.2024.
21:31
