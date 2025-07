Procurila još jedna snimka oženjenog direktora i udane ljubavnice: Ovog puta još prisniji

Astronomer CEO #AndyByron and HR Chief #KristinCabot were all over each other even when they weren't on the kiss-cam ... 'cause we got them locking lips at the #Coldplay before getting caught in 4K. 📸🤨#Exclusive story at the 🔗HERE: https://t.co/vycjZ774Io pic.twitter.com/Rznzb553iB