lidija bačić 15.jpg
Foto: Sime Zelic/PIXSELL

Znalo se da će sve oči biti uprte u nju, Splićanka je svojim izazovnim tijelom mamila poglede. Pogledajte u galeriji kako je izgledalo i tko je sve nastupao.

1/70

Lidija Bačić

2/70

Lidija Bačić

3/70

Lidija Bačić

4/70

Lidija Bačić

5/70

Lidija Bačić

6/70

Lidija Bačić

7/70

Lidija Bačić i Buryana

8/70

Lidija Bačić i Buryana

9/70

Lidija Bačić i Buryana

10/70

Lidija Bačić i Buryana

11/70

Lidija Bačić i Buryana

12/70

Lidija Bačić i Buryana

13/70

Lidija Bačić i Buryana

14/70

Lidija Bačić i Buryana

15/70

Lidija Bačić i Buryana

16/70

Lidija Bačić i Buryana

17/70

Lidija Bačić

18/70

Lidija Bačić

19/70

Lidija Bačić

20/70
21/70

Lidija Bačić

22/70

Alka Vuica

23/70

Alka Vuica

24/70

Amir Kazić Leo

25/70

Ana Stanić & Boris Novković

26/70

Ana Stanić & Boris Novković

27/70

Daniel Popović

28/70

Davor Radolfi

29/70

Damir Kedžo

30/70

Damir Kedžo

31/70

Daniel Popović

32/70

Feminnem

33/70

Feminnem

34/70

Davor Radolfi

35/70

Domenica

36/70

Domenica

37/70

Elio Pisak

38/70

Ivana Kovač

39/70

Ivan Zak

40/70

Ivan Zak

41/70

Jure Brkljača

42/70

Jure Brkljača

43/70

Mia Dimšić

44/70

Mladen Grdović

45/70

Miroslav Škoro

46/70

Miroslav Škoro

47/70

Mladen Grdović

48/70

Opća opasnost

49/70

Opća opasnost

50/70

Višnja i Zdravko Pevec

51/70

Slavonske lole i klapa More

52/70

Teška industrija ft. Kiki Rahimovski

53/70

Teška industrija ft. Kiki Rahimovski

54/70

Učiteljice

55/70

Željko Krušlin Kruška & Latino

56/70

Noelle

57/70

Noelle

58/70

Nikolina Tomljanović ft. Crooks & Straights

59/70

Post Rem

60/70

Mile Perkov i klapa Godimenti

61/70

Marija Mirković

62/70

Marko Vukes

63/70

Martina Tomašević

64/70

Ivana Popović Martinović

65/70

Gavrani

66/70

Frano Pehar & Tarapana

67/70

Cecilija

68/70

Alen Hrbinić

69/70

Meri Andraković

70/70
BUDNO OKO PRATILO SVE NASTUPE / Lidija Bačić izazvala ovacije na festivalu u Vodicama: Premazana zlatom izvijala se na pozornici, stigao i 'vatrogasac'

Ovogodišnja glazbena večer 15. CMC Festivala prošla je u znaku Lidije Bačić koja je pokrenula razbuktala strasti na pozornici, a na kraju je vatru došao gasiti vatrogasac Dalibor Petko. U fotogaleriji pogledajte kako je izgledao Lidijin show, koje sve glazbene zvijezde su nastupile, a u publici se mogao vidjeti i bračni par Pevec koji je pomno pratio nastupe izvođača.

11.6.2023.
11:41
Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
mladen grdovićfeminnemvodiceivan zakdanijel popovićcmc festivalLidija Bačić
