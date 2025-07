Noć strave u Los Angelesu: Vozilom se zaletio u gomilu, više od 20 ljudi ozlijeđeno

Više od 20 osoba ozlijeđeno je nakon što se "nepoznato vozilo" zabilo u gomilu ljudi u četvrti East Hollywood u Los Angelesu, prema gradskoj vatrogasnoj postaji LAFD, javlja u subotu CNN.

BREAKING: Sad and chaotic news coming from East Hollywood, Los Angeles where over 20 people injured and many in critical condition!



A vehicle had plowed into a crowd of people, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported on Saturday.



The incident occurred on Santa Monica… pic.twitter.com/i0JuEJyhlN