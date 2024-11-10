Sport
Hot
Magazin
Webcafe
Voyo
Žena
Danas
Vijesti
Svijet
Sport
Nogomet
Hot
Zvijezde
Magazin
Brak&veze
Webcafe
Astronet
Voyo
Žena
Video
SHOW NA BENKOVAČKOM SAJMU /

Bulj isprobavao metlu, a Selak Raspudić vikala: 'Evo mog naroda!' Ponudili je pivom

marija selak raspudić i miro bulj
Foto: Canva/Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
1/24

U Benkovcu se pojavila predsjednička kandidatkinja Marija Selak Raspudić.

2/24

'Evo mog naroda! Vidim da ste rano krenuli, pa možete odmoriti', rekla je Selak Raspudić.

3/24

A u razgovoru se čini da su je izlagači ponudili pivom. 'Može, kada je zaslužim. Prvo trebam obići narod da stignem popiti pivo', rekla je.

4/24

'Glavna poruka moje kampanje je da se vrijedi boriti. Poznato vam je da sam iskoračila prva i da sam iskoračila sama - upravo da svojim primjerom pokažem građanima da nas neće obeshrabriti', poručila je Selak Raspudić pred kamerama.

5/24

Priliku za kupnju, obilazak i šetnju Benkovačkim sajmom iskoristio je i predsjednički kandidat Miro Bulj.

6/24

'Ja sam često na Benkovačkom sajmu, ja sam seljak. Ja poznam 90 posto ovih ljudi. Naravno da je legitimno da dolaze tijekom kampanje, ali ja osjećam ovaj narod i kao gradonačelnik i kao zastupnik. Sasvim su mi jasni osjećaji i problemi naroda', rekao je medijima Miro Bulj na sajmu.

7/24

Iskoristio je priliku govoriti i o porezu na nekretnine. Rekao je da je to pljačka, posebno za mlade iznajmljivače. 'Najmanji porez na dohodak je u Sinju', istaknuo je komentirajući porez.

8/24

Bulj je istaknuo kako želi provesti pet referenduma, no nije otkrio o čemu su svi.

9/24
10/24
11/24
12/24
13/24
14/24
15/24
16/24
17/24
18/24
19/24
20/24
21/24
22/24
23/24
24/24

Neki od predsjedničkih kandidata posjetili su ove nedjelje Benkovački sajam.

10.11.2024.
14:37
Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
benkovački sajambenkovacpredsjednički izbori
Pogledaj još galerija
Danas
Sport
Hot
Magazin
Webcafe
Voyo
Žena
Video
TiktokFacebookInstagramX
Impressum
Oglašavanje
Uvjeti korištenja
Politika kolačića
Pravila privatnosti
Kontakt
RSS
Rtl Digitalni Proizvodi
RTL.hr
Zena.hr
Voyo.hr
Partnerski portali
emedjimurje.net.hr
sib.net.hr
kaportal.net.hr
varazdinski.net.hr
riportal.net.hr
dubrovackidnevnik.net.hr
eZadar.net.hr
zagorje-international.net.hr
©2024. Sva prava pridržana.