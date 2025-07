Kako se ovo moglo dogoditi Nijemcima? Veliki skandal u Bayernu: Zaposlenik otkrio klupske tajne

🇩🇪 A youth scout for Bayern Munich has leaked some of the names the club were interested in on WhatsApp. (TZ München)



📜 The list was leaked on his WhatsApp status and included 15 players from the 2011 age group.

📌 Some of the names included: Lukas Dillschneider (1. FC… pic.twitter.com/9qssMVTWtx