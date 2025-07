Debi Wirtza za Liverpool! Nunez ukrao show i zabio hat-trick: Zadnji put kad je obrijao glavu zabio je 34 gola

🤩 Darwin Núñez shines behind closed doors with a first-half 𝗛𝗔𝗧-𝗧𝗥𝗜𝗖𝗞 as Liverpool hammer Stoke City.



😅 The last time Darwin Núñez shaved his head, he went on to score 34 goals for Benfica the following season. pic.twitter.com/4jLIDSafU3