Odgojna metoda jednog oca izazvala buru na društvenim mrežama: Naplaćuje kćeri (6) stanarinu

She pays rent. She tracks her chores. And yes, we make it fun like a game. She loves it. She's motivated to do the same tasks she already should be doing, but now there's a reward tied to it. She's learning that money is earned, not given. And soon, we'll teach her how to budget, save, and buy the things she wants, if she has the money for it. Because learning to work with money at 6 means she won't struggle with it at 26. 💸