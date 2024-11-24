Sport
Hot
Magazin
Webcafe
Voyo
Žena
Danas
Vijesti
Sport
Nogomet
Hot
Zvijezde
Film
Magazin
Brak&veze
Webcafe
Astronet
Voyo
Žena
Video
KONCERT ZA PAMĆENJE /

Godine su za nju samo broj: Doris Dragović osvojila zadarsku publiku

doris dragović
Foto: Sime Zelic/PIXSELL

Glazbena diva Doris Dragović (63) zapjevala je sinoć na zadarskom Višnjiku.

1/24

Sudeći prema fotografijama, publika je bila i više nego oduševljena.

2/24

Doris je napravila pravi spektakl.

3/24

Osim glasom, Doris je privukla pažnju i modnom kombinacijom.

4/24

Zablistala je u ljubičastom kompletu neobičnog dizajna i zasjenila sve.

5/24

Doris je poznata po pjesmama: "Krivi ljudi", "Malo mi za sriću triba", "Željo moja", "Ni da mora nestane", "Marija Magdalena" i brojnim drugim.

6/24

U nastavku pogledajte atmosferu s koncerta.

7/24
8/24
9/24
10/24
11/24
12/24
13/24
14/24
15/24
16/24
17/24
18/24
19/24
20/24
21/24
22/24
23/24
24/24

Pjevačica Doris Dragović sinoć je oduševila publiku na zadarskom Višnjiku, priredivši spektakl za pamćenje. Uz hitove koji su obilježili karijeru, zabavila je zadarsku publiku, a kakva je atmosfera na koncertu bila, pogledajte u galeriji.

24.11.2024.
8:53
Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
doris dragović
Pogledaj još galerija
Danas
Sport
Hot
Magazin
Webcafe
Voyo
Žena
Video
TiktokFacebookInstagramX
Impressum
Oglašavanje
Uvjeti korištenja
Politika kolačića
Pravila privatnosti
Kontakt
RSS
Rtl Digitalni Proizvodi
RTL.hr
Zena.hr
Voyo.hr
Partnerski portali
emedjimurje.net.hr
sib.net.hr
kaportal.net.hr
varazdinski.net.hr
riportal.net.hr
dubrovackidnevnik.net.hr
eZadar.net.hr
zagorje-international.net.hr
©2024. Sva prava pridržana.