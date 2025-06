Čini se da se Dinamo uspio riješiti Kange: Javio se klub koji će za njega platiti i odštetu

🔵🦬 Infos #KAAGent:

🇨🇮 Wilfried Kanga expected to be in Belgium tomorrow in order to complete his move to #KAAGent as Buffalos scheduled medical tests in the next 24 hours. All agreement found with Dinamo Zagreb.

✍🏼 Three years deal. #mercato #JPL

