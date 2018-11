LUKA SE NAPOKON VRATIO: Hrvatski maestro izazvao oduševljenje među navijačima Reala

• Courtois is so often disrespected but he's been good this season.

• Luka Modric had a great assist and a good match overall. He's been good for a few matches in a row now, safe to say he's coming back to form!

• Unlucky game as we get both Reguillon and Casemiro injured. pic.twitter.com/u4Jr1lns4F

— Belkace (@belkace_rma) November 11, 2018