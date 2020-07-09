‘SEKSPERTICA’ ISPIRE MOZAK ŽENAMA: ‘Tražite ga seks točno tada. Ako odbije jer mu se gadi, nogirajte ga!’

Bivša ovisnica o seksu danas dijeli savjete iz toga područja, a u svojim je stavovima prilično radikalna
Stručnjakinja za seks otkrila je stvar koja bi ženama u vezi ili braku trebala biti alarm za uzbunu. Kontroverzna “sekspertica” Nadia Bokody tvrdi da bi svaka žena trebala odmah ostaviti partnera koji odbija spolne odnose s njom za vrijeme menstruacije.
SUROV PRIKAZ MJESEČNICE UZDRMAO SVIJET: Bez plave tekućine i drugih nebuloza – jeste li spremni vidjeti apsolutno sve?
Takav nije vrijedan pažnje
Ova Australka, koja se dugo borila s ovisnošću o seksu, objašnjava da nema smisla pritiskati partnera da radi stvari koje mu nisu ugodne, ali muškarac kojemu se gadi prirodni proces krvarenja žene za nju nije vrijedan pažnje.
“Ako vaš muškarac odbija spavati s vama dok imate mjesečnicu, imate svako pravo prekinuti tu vezu. To nije pitanje poštovanja granica u seksu, to je alarm za uzbunu u svakom odnosu!”, izjavila je ona za Daily Star.
AKO STE OVAKO PROVODILI IZOLACIJU, BRAK VAM JE POD UPITNIKOM: Četiri loša znaka da odnos miriše na razvod
Frajere smatra licemjerima
“Zabrinjavajući broj muškaraca nije u stanju uopće čuti riječ ‘menstruacija’, a da im se pritom ne okrene želudac. Ali to je tek jedan od najnevjerojatnijih procesa koji se događaju u svakome ženskom tijelu” objasnila je.
“Svaki frajer koji bez grižnje savjesti uživa u ženskome tijelu sve ostale dane, ali odbija seks tijekom krvarenja jer mu se gade tjelesne tekućine, nije vrijedan vašega vremena”, poručila je Bokody svim ženama.
