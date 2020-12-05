SENZACIJA U ŠPANJOLSKOJ: Cadiz šokirao Barcelonu, Messi lovio Peleov rekord, na kraju ostao praznih ruku

Nogometaši Barcelone izgubili su s 2:1 u 12. kolu španjolskog prvenstva na gostovanju kod Cadiza
Uskoro opširnije…
Messi now scored in two of his last 16 away games in La Liga – the fourth in a 4-0 v Mallorca, and 2 against Alaves on last day of season when Madrid were already champions.
— Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) December 5, 2020
Busquets doing TV duty "It's worrying of course, we've lost a lot of games, are a long way off the top."
— Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) December 5, 2020
Lionel Messi, currently on 641 goals for Barcelona, is two goals away from Pele's record of 643 goals, the most ever for a club.
— Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) December 5, 2020
⚽ Goles en un mismo club:
🇧🇷 #Pelé: 643 goles ➡ Santos
🇦🇷 #Messi: 641 goles ➡ Barcelona
Leo está a 3 goles de superar el récord de Pelé. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1cm9e7IrHu
— Betcris (@Betcris) December 5, 2020
Imaš komentar?