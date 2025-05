Rijeka može na Crvenu zvezdu, Hajduk na Radnički, Novi Pazar ili Sarajevo

✅ CONFIRMED



Dinamo Zagreb 🇭🇷 qualified for 🟠 UEL league stage!



They are the replacement club for 🟢 UECL title holders (Chelsea 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿) who qualified for 🔵 UCL.



🆙 Dinamo 🇭🇷 has the highest coefficient of all teams in 🟠 UEL qualifiers and will skip FOUR qualifying rounds! pic.twitter.com/VIBlRTL67Q