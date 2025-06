Prokockao trostruku krunu pa prešao u Saudijsku Arabiju: Inzaghi preuzima klub prepun zvijezda

🚨 BREAKING: Simone Inzaghi and Inter are set to part ways, decision made. 👋🏻



Inzaghi will now become new Al Hilal head coach, as planned 🇸🇦



The cycle is over after 1 Serie A title, 2 Coppa Italia, 3 Italian Super Cup and reaching 2 Champions League finals. pic.twitter.com/RD5cXtwzpM