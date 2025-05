Evo kako Michael Schumacher izgleda i što se upravo događa s njim

German Ferrari driver Michael Schumacher holds his trophy on the podium of the Silverstone racetrack after the British Grand Prix, 11 July 2004 in Silverstone, UK. He won the race ahead of Finnish McLaren-Mercedes driver Kimi Raikkonen and his Brazilian teammate Rubens Barrichello. AFP PHOTO ODD ANDERSEN,Image: 15884180, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: DV1, Model Release: no