Ostavljanje psa samog kod kuće može biti izazovno: 'Ovo trebate imati na umu'

Leaving Your Dog Home Alone? Do THIS to Keep Them Calm! When you leave the house, you want your dog to feel relaxed—not anxious, agitated, or on high alert. If they have access to large windows facing the street or hallway, they'll assume the role of Border Patrol—barking at every passerby, getting stuck in a cycle of adrenaline and stress. Instead, create a safe space for your dog while you're out. Whether it's a crate or a cozy enclosed room, make it a calm and comforting spot. Play sound-canceling music to drown out outside noises and help them truly rest. When you return, keep your energy level low and relaxed—your dog will mirror what you model! Bonus Tip: A calmer home-alone routine means a more relaxed dog throughout the day—whether greeting visitors or walking outside.