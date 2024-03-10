Sport
u iščekivanju / Ovo su najvažnije ovogodišnje nominacije za Oscara: Jedan film 'šiša' sve ostale

Image

Nagrade će se dodjeljivati u ukupno 23 kategorije, a ovo je pregled nominacija unutar svake od njih

10.3.2024.
23:15
Uskoro počinje 96. po redu dodjela Oscara, najprestižnijih nagrada na području kinematografije.

Akademija filmskih umjetnosti i znanosti dodijelit će nagrade na temelju izvrsnosti profesionalaca u filmskoj industriji, uključujući redatelje, producente i scenariste. Evo pregleda svih ovogodišnjih nominacija.

Najbolji film

American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Image
Foto: RTL Danas/Universal
Image
Foto: RTL Danas/Universal

Najbolji redatelj

Justine TrietAnatomy of a Fall
Martin ScorseseKillers of the Flower Moon
Christopher NolanOppenheimer
Yorgos LanthimosPoor Things
Jonathan GlazerThe Zone of Interest

Image
Foto: Youtube screenshot
Image
Foto: Youtube screenshot

Najbolja glumica

Annette BeningNyad
Lily GladstoneKillers of the Flower Moon
Sandra HüllerAnatomy of a Fall
Carey MulliganMaestro
Emma StonePoor Things

Image
Foto: Profimedia
Image
Foto: Profimedia

Emma Stone

Najbolji glumac

Bradley CooperMaestro
Colman DomingoRustin
Paul GiamattiThe Holdovers
Cillian MurphyOppenheimer
Jeffrey WrightAmerican Fiction

Image
Foto: Profimedia
Image
Foto: Profimedia

Bradley Cooper

Najbolja sporedna glumica

Da’Vine Joy RandolphThe Holdovers
Danielle BrooksThe Color Purple
Emily BluntOppenheimer
Jodie FosterNyad
America FerreraBarbie

Image
Foto: Profimedia
Image
Foto: Profimedia

America Ferrera

Najbolji sporedni glumac

Robert Downey JrOppenheimer
Ryan GoslingBarbie

Image
Image
Mark RuffaloPoor Things
Robert DeNiroKillers of the Flower Moon
Sterling K BrownAmerican Fiction

Image
Foto: Profimedia
Image
Foto: Profimedia

Robert Downey Jr.

Najbolji originalni scenarij

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Past Lives
May December
Maestro

Najbolji adaptirani scenarij

Barbie
Poor Things
American Fiction
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest

Image
Foto: RTL Direkt/Screenshot
Image
Foto: RTL Direkt/Screenshot

Najbolji međunarodni film

Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Teachers’ Lounge
The Zone of Interest

Image
Foto: Youtube screenshot
Image
Foto: Youtube screenshot

Najbolji animirani film

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams

Image
Foto: Youtube screenshot
Image
Foto: Youtube screenshot

Kinematografija

El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Image
Foto: Profimedia
Image
Foto: Profimedia

Dizajn proizvodnje

Barbie
Poor Things
Oppenheimer
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon

Image
Foto: RTL Direkt/Screenshot
Image
Foto: RTL Direkt/Screenshot

Najbolja filmska glazba

American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Najbolja pjesma

“The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot
“I’m Just Ken” from Barbie
“It Never Went Away” from American Symphony
“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon
“What Was I Made For?” from Barbie

Najbolje uređivanje

Oppenheimer
The Holdovers
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Poor Things

Image
Foto: Youtube screenshot
Image
Foto: Youtube screenshot

Najbolji dokumentarni film

Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol

Image
Foto: Youtube screenshot
Image
Foto: Youtube screenshot

Najbolja kostimografija

Barbie
Poor Things
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Napoleon

Image
Foto: Youtube screenshot
Image
Foto: Youtube screenshot

Najbolji make-up i frizure

Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow

Image
Foto: Youtube screenshot
Image
Foto: Youtube screenshot

Najbolji zvuk

The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest

Najbolji vizualni efekti

The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon

Image
Foto: Youtube screenshot
Image
Foto: Youtube screenshot

Najbolji kratkometražni igrani film

The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Najbolji kratkometražni dokumentarni film

The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

Najbolji kratkometražni animirani film

Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Image
Foto: Youtube screenshot
Image
Foto: Youtube screenshot

