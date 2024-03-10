Uskoro počinje 96. po redu dodjela Oscara, najprestižnijih nagrada na području kinematografije.

Akademija filmskih umjetnosti i znanosti dodijelit će nagrade na temelju izvrsnosti profesionalaca u filmskoj industriji, uključujući redatelje, producente i scenariste. Evo pregleda svih ovogodišnjih nominacija.

Tekst se nastavlja ispod oglasa

Najbolji film

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Foto: RTL Danas/Universal Foto: RTL Danas/Universal

Najbolji redatelj

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Tekst se nastavlja ispod oglasa

Foto: Youtube screenshot Foto: Youtube screenshot

Najbolja glumica

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Foto: Profimedia Foto: Profimedia Emma Stone

Najbolji glumac

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Tekst se nastavlja ispod oglasa

Foto: Profimedia Foto: Profimedia Bradley Cooper

Najbolja sporedna glumica

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Jodie Foster, Nyad

America Ferrera, Barbie

Foto: Profimedia Foto: Profimedia America Ferrera

Najbolji sporedni glumac

Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Tekst se nastavlja ispod oglasa

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Robert DeNiro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sterling K Brown, American Fiction

Foto: Profimedia Foto: Profimedia Robert Downey Jr.

Najbolji originalni scenarij

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Past Lives

May December

Maestro

Tekst se nastavlja ispod oglasa

Najbolji adaptirani scenarij

Barbie

Poor Things

American Fiction

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Foto: RTL Direkt/Screenshot Foto: RTL Direkt/Screenshot

Najbolji međunarodni film

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Teachers’ Lounge

The Zone of Interest

Tekst se nastavlja ispod oglasa

Foto: Youtube screenshot Foto: Youtube screenshot

Najbolji animirani film

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Foto: Youtube screenshot Foto: Youtube screenshot

Kinematografija

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Tekst se nastavlja ispod oglasa

Foto: Profimedia Foto: Profimedia

Dizajn proizvodnje

Barbie

Poor Things

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Foto: RTL Direkt/Screenshot Foto: RTL Direkt/Screenshot

Najbolja filmska glazba

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Tekst se nastavlja ispod oglasa

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Tekst se nastavlja ispod oglasa

Najbolja pjesma

“The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot

“I’m Just Ken” from Barbie

“It Never Went Away” from American Symphony

“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon

“What Was I Made For?” from Barbie

Tekst se nastavlja ispod oglasa

Najbolje uređivanje

Oppenheimer

The Holdovers

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Poor Things

Foto: Youtube screenshot Foto: Youtube screenshot

Najbolji dokumentarni film

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Tekst se nastavlja ispod oglasa

Foto: Youtube screenshot Foto: Youtube screenshot

Najbolja kostimografija

Barbie

Poor Things

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Napoleon

Foto: Youtube screenshot Foto: Youtube screenshot

Najbolji make-up i frizure

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Tekst se nastavlja ispod oglasa

Foto: Youtube screenshot Foto: Youtube screenshot

Najbolji zvuk

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Tekst se nastavlja ispod oglasa

Najbolji vizualni efekti

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Foto: Youtube screenshot Foto: Youtube screenshot

Najbolji kratkometražni igrani film

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Tekst se nastavlja ispod oglasa

Najbolji kratkometražni dokumentarni film

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

Tekst se nastavlja ispod oglasa

Najbolji kratkometražni animirani film

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Tekst se nastavlja ispod oglasa

Foto: Youtube screenshot Foto: Youtube screenshot

POGLEDAJTE VIDEO: Završavaju pripreme za dodjelu Oscara: Spremne su vrijedne poklon vrećice