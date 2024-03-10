Uskoro počinje 96. po redu dodjela Oscara, najprestižnijih nagrada na području kinematografije.
Akademija filmskih umjetnosti i znanosti dodijelit će nagrade na temelju izvrsnosti profesionalaca u filmskoj industriji, uključujući redatelje, producente i scenariste. Evo pregleda svih ovogodišnjih nominacija.
Najbolji film
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Najbolji redatelj
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Najbolja glumica
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Najbolji glumac
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Najbolja sporedna glumica
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Jodie Foster, Nyad
America Ferrera, Barbie
Najbolji sporedni glumac
Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Robert DeNiro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sterling K Brown, American Fiction
Najbolji originalni scenarij
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Past Lives
May December
Maestro
Najbolji adaptirani scenarij
Barbie
Poor Things
American Fiction
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Najbolji međunarodni film
Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Teachers’ Lounge
The Zone of Interest
Najbolji animirani film
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Kinematografija
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Dizajn proizvodnje
Barbie
Poor Things
Oppenheimer
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Najbolja filmska glazba
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Najbolja pjesma
“The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot
“I’m Just Ken” from Barbie
“It Never Went Away” from American Symphony
“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon
“What Was I Made For?” from Barbie
Najbolje uređivanje
Oppenheimer
The Holdovers
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Poor Things
Najbolji dokumentarni film
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol
Najbolja kostimografija
Barbie
Poor Things
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Napoleon
Najbolji make-up i frizure
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow
Najbolji zvuk
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Najbolji vizualni efekti
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Najbolji kratkometražni igrani film
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Najbolji kratkometražni dokumentarni film
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
Najbolji kratkometražni animirani film
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
