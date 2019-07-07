KRALJEVSKA OBITELJ JE PRESRETNA: Objavljene prve fotografije s krštenja sina princa Harryja

U skladu s kraljevskog tradicijom, Archie je poprskan s vodom iz rijeke Jordan nad krstionicom Lily Font
Najmlađi član britanske kraljevske obitelji, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor kršten je u subotu na maloj privatnoj ceremoniji u dvorcu Windsor.
Dvomjesečnog dječačića, sina britanskog princa Harryja i njegove supruge Meghan krstio je kanterberijski nadbiskup Justin Welby.
U skladu s kraljevskog tradicijom, Archie je poprskan s vodom iz rijeke Jordan nad krstionicom Lily Font, gdje su i kraljica Viktorija i princ Albert krstili svoje prvo dijete Viktoriju 1841.
Bio je odjeven u ručno rađenu repliku kraljevske haljinice za krštenje.
Nisu otkrili tko su bili kumovi
Na svojoj službenoj stranici na Instagramu Harry i Meghan, vojvoda i vojvotkinja od Sussexa, podijelili su dvije službene fotografije s krštenja.
Među uzvanicima su bili princ od Walesa Charles, vojvotkinja od Cornwalla Camilla te vojvoda i vojvotkinja od Cambridgea, princ William i njegova supruga Catherine.
Već je ranije rečeno kako kraljica Elizabeta neće prisustvovati krštenju zbog ranije preuzetih obaveza.
Krštenju je nazočila i Meghanina majka Doria Ragland.
Prinčevski par je odlučio izostaviti medije i publiku iz cijele ceremonije te nije otkrio tko su biti kumovi malom Archieju.
Archie je rođen 6. svibnja i sedmi je u redu za nasljeđivanje britanskog trona.
This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
