Los Angeles, CA - Shannen Doherty breaks down in tears as she reveals she has stage 4 cancer in Good Morning America interview. Doherty revealed on GMA that her cancer had come back - then just hours later, her lawyers said in court papers that she was dying. Doherty, 48, said in court filings that she is dying of stage 4 terminal cancer and that she is being kept from living out her remaining days by insurance company State Farm, which she says will not give her money to repair damage caused to her home by the 2018 wildfires. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 then went into remission in 2017. She learned the cancer had come back aggressively early last year and has kept it private since then but wanted to reveal it this week before it became public in the court papers that are part of her ongoing lawsuit against insurance company State Farm. State Farm has given her $1.1million since the fire but she says the damage to her home and property is $4million. She has also spent hundreds of thousands more on temporary housing and now she says the company has caused her additional stress. In her GMA interview, Doherty said she wanted to get ahead of the court filings becoming public and 'control the narrative'. "It’s going to come out in a matter of days or week that I am Stage 4, my cancer came back and that’s why I am here," she revealed. "It’s a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways. I'm petrified. I'm pretty scared. I'd rather people hear it from me. I don't want it to be twisted, a court document. I want it to be real and authentic. I want to control the narrative. I want people to know from me."

