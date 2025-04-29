intro
🚨🇺🇸NEW FOOTAGE SHOWS TRUMP DODGED PERFECTLY AIMED SHOT
Close-up footage reveals Thomas Crooks' shot was perfectly centered on Trump's head.
Trump’s 'head tilt' to look at a screen graphic and leaning into the microphone saved his life.
The footage was captured just seconds… pic.twitter.com/PDtNxBaAXy
— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 17, 2024
