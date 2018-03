IDENTIFICIRANE PRVE ŽRTVE KRVOPROLIĆA NA FLORIDI: ‘Spavaj s anđelima noćas i zauvijek’

Rather than talk about the coward shooter, meet Aaron Feis, football coach & security guard at Marjory Stoneman Douglas HS. He stepped in front of many students to protect them from bullets. He’s currently battling for his life at the hospital. Let’s pray for him. #hero #Parkland pic.twitter.com/tBU9NezZOj

— SCOTT WARNER (@ScottWarner18) February 15, 2018