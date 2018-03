I ti jedeš samo bjelanjak od jaja, a žumanjak bacaš? Možda bi ti ova fotka mogla promijeniti mišljenje

Lots of clients ask whether they should just eat the white, or the whole egg? 🍳 as you can see, the yolk is the main source of fat (and cholesterol), however it is the source of most of the nutrition. I would always suggest eating the whole egg 🍳. For the general population I would suggest that you don’t eat more that 2 eggs a day and I would suggest you don’t eat eggs every day of the week. . . . Some people’s protein requirements are quite high (or they need to eat a lot more protein to achieve a nutritional goal such as muscle gain) and in that case I would sometimes suggest an extra egg white or two could be added to an omelette for example. As it’s a good way to add nearly pure protein without adding any more fat. 💛 #nutritionme

A post shared by Jo | Registered Dietitian 🍉 (@nutritionme_uk) on Jan 30, 2018 at 2:04am PST