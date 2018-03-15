Za svaki horoskopski znak postoji i određena tarot karta: Evo koju životnu lekciju simbolizira vaša

Je li vaš arhetip Kočija, Ljubavnici ili Smrt?
Bilo da vjerujete može li horoskop i tarot pružiti neke odgovore o vašem životu, simbolizam iza tarot karata može vas potaknuti da razmislite o nekim stvarima koje vas već neko vrijeme muče.
Svaka karta ili arhetip upućuje na određenu životnu lekciju koju bi svaki horoskopski znak trebao naučiti kako bi postao najbolja verzija sebe. Evo koja prema Sharedu odgovara kojem znaku:
Ovan – Car
Vaš arhetip je Car koji simbolizira vođu. On jako dobro zna iskoristiti svoju karizmu i šarm kako bi drugi učinili ono što on želi. Vi, baš kao i Car, imate nevjerojatnu snagu volje i kada si nešto zacrtate, prema tome idete svim silama.
Bik – Papa
Papa je simbol prijelaza iz učenika u učitelja te ga vodi želja za znanjem. Vi temeljito proučavate svaki aspekt svoje struke jer želite biti sigurni da ste stručni u tom području. I onda kada vas drugi počnu tražiti savjet, znate da ste svladali svoj zanat.
Blizanci – Ljubavnici
Iako Ljubavnici u tarotu simboliziraju pronalaženje partnera, za Blizance oni znače osobni izazov donošenja odluka. Blizanci žele imati sve, a ova tarot karta im sugerira da obrate pozornost na svoje najveće želje prije nego se odluče za nešto.
Rak – Kočija
Poput vozača kočije, tako i vi koristite inteligenciju kako bi se usredotočili na životnu energiju dok se vozite prema novim izazovima. Zadržite snagu i kontrolu nad svojim životom bez obzira na sve promjene i neočekivane prepreke.
Lav – Snaga
Arhetip Snage je sam po sebi razumljiv, ali ipak ima dublje značenje. Iako Lavovi jesu fizički snažni, trebali bi obogatiti i unutarnju snagu kako bi se lakše suočili sa životnim izazovima te ponekad ego ostaviti sa strane.
Djevica – Pustinjak
Pustinjak, baš kao i Djevica, traži veliku životnu istinu te uči iz vlastitog iskustva. Više nego bilo koji znak, Djevice bi se trebale okrenuti sebi i naučiti cijeniti samoću. Istinu neće naći u drugima, već samo u sebi.
Vaga – Pravda
Vage se ponekad mogu izgubiti u perfekcionizmu dok nastoje postići ravnotežu u životu. Karta Pravde podsjeća vas da se oslobodite strogih definicija onog što je pravo, a što krivo. Ništa nije isključivo crno ni bijelo, već ima mnogo sivog.
Škorpion – Smrt
Iako zvuči zastrašujuće, Smrt kod Škorpiona simbolizira duhovnu i emocionalnu preobrazbu. Naučite pustiti sve što vam više ne služi i nastavite dalje. Kada ovo savladate, dostići ćete svoj najveći potencijal.
Strijelac – Umjerenost
Zadržati objektivnost u nekoj situaciji uvijek je izazov za Strijelce. Karta Umjerenosti podsjeća vas da u obzir uzmete i činjenice, ali i vlastiti pogled na stvari. Nemojte brzati s odlukama, već dobro promislite.
Jarac – Vrag
Jarci se nerijetko iscrpljuju kako bi i sebi i drugima dokazali da mogu sve i da su najbolji u svemu što rade. Vrag ovdje simbolizira iluziju i otrovna uvjerenja, a vaš cilj je osloboditi ih se i prestati vjerovati kako je samo savršen život onaj vrijedan življenja.
Vodenjak – Zvijezda
Vodenjaci su jednom nogom na zemlji, a drugom u vodi te kroz život pokušavaju premostiti jaz između mentalne i emocionalne stabilnosti. Zvijezda je tu da vas podsjeti da se ne morate uklopiti da biste bili sretni, nego izdvojiti iz gomile.
Ribe – Mjesec
Karta Mjeseca najbolje odgovara upravo Ribama koje su poznati sanjari, intuitivni i empatični te bi uvijek trebali slušati što im govori unutarnje ja.