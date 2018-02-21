Nakon ovoga ćeš sigurno zavoljeti ptice jer su njihove ljubavne fotografije jednostavno savršene

Četiri ptice na jednom Instagram profilu privući će svačiju pažnju
Rupa Sutton udomio je četiri ptice iz Amazonske prašume i nazvao ih Winter, Spring, River i Rain, a radi se o papigama koje su bitno utjecale na život cijele obitelji. Ove su papige posebne jer u svakom trenutku pokazuju ljubav, a njihov vlasnik sve bilježi svojim fotoaparatom i izgledaju nestvarno lijepo.
Fascinantne životinje
Observing and interacting with animals is like meditation don’t you think? Watching the birds, when they preen and cuddle makes me so relaxed. Grooming the horses, riding and time at the farm lets all the worries slip away. Cuddling and playing with the dogs… same thing, lots of laughter and love. It’s not even 9am and I’ve already given out a hundred kisses ☺️
Nije važno jesi li ljubiteljica ptica ili ne, nakon što vidiš ovaj Instagram profil vjerojatno ćeš ih i zavoljeti. Maze se, uživaju, ljube, pričaju, zapravo su baš kao i ljudi. “Unijele su mnogo radosti u naše živote. Fascinira me njihova ljepota, inteligencija i to koliko su slatke.
Vrlo su brzo i potpuno logično postale omiljeni model mojih fotografija, a obožavam ih fotkati iz blizine kako bih prikazao sve njihove detalje. Najviše volim kad mi se ljudi javljaju i kažu kako su ih moje fotke inspirirale ili nasmijale”, rekao je Rupa za Bored Panda.
Osim ptica na njegovom profilu možeš pronaći i fotografije konja, ali i psa, a sve su jednostavno prekrasne i sigurne smo da će ti uljepšati dan.
One of my favorite puppy Freya pics. She had the most massive paws… still does but the rest of her has caught up with them 😉 . I don’t usually address the topic of cropped ears as it brings up a lot of strong opinions and often can get ugly. But, since there are also those who ask nicely, I’m going to answer. We did not crop Freya’s ears. They had already been cropped when we first met her. She was intended for a show home but fate brought her to us… or us to her. In any case, if they had been natural, that’s how they would’ve stayed. It wasn’t our intention to have a Dane with cropped ears but I wasn’t going to walk away from her because of them either. I don’t want to start a discussion here about it (and I will delete comments if I have to) but wanted to give you guys who asked respectfully an honest answer 🙏🏼💛
. ❄️💬 We think your New Years Resolution should be…. TO BE MORE LKE US 😄…. happy, cuddly and sweet 😌…. ok we might be a little crazy and sometimes we turn into angry floofs 😅 BUT we get over it in a split second. And Mom says we make people smile which is the best of all ❤️🐥🐥🐥🐥✌🏼 . #whpresolutions2018
Mondays probably aren’t the best for long posts but I’ve got one so I hope you’ve got your coffee ☕️😉 . I am so proud of these two (Winter and Sprig). River has been lonely without Rain (I have to keep her away in case she is contagious) and I was reluctant to put him with Winter and Sprig because I can’t monitor as closely as usual. River kind of got full of himself once he had a girlfriend and wasn’t the nicest to Winter and Sprig. I worried that without Rain there to balance things, the two would leave River out or pick on him. But, yesterday I decided to go ahead and give it a try. I can’t let them loose right now since my bedroom is potentially contaminated so I put all three in Sprig’s cage and held my breath. To my surprise, Winter and Sprig were very kind to River and the two brothers even sat and cuddled together 😯 They say Parrotlets don’t need or even like other birds but my experience has been so different. Don’t get me wrong, they sometimes fight and I would never keep them in the same cage when I’m not around to monitor… but so far, overall, it’s been really great. Maybe things will change one day but I really hope not. As for Rain, she is showing some improvement! She went from having to drag herself with her beak, to being able to sit upright and wobble around a little. It’s still very hard to watch as she struggles but it’s better than it was Friday. She can fly but she isn’t able to land safely so I don’t let her. I am so thankful for all your positive energy, your support and the offers of help. I’m feeling hopeful 🙏🏼