Nakon ovoga ćeš sigurno zavoljeti ptice jer su njihove ljubavne fotografije jednostavno savršene

Observing and interacting with animals is like meditation don’t you think? Watching the birds, when they preen and cuddle makes me so relaxed. Grooming the horses, riding and time at the farm lets all the worries slip away. Cuddling and playing with the dogs… same thing, lots of laughter and love. It’s not even 9am and I’ve already given out a hundred kisses ☺️

A post shared by Rupa Sutton (@freyaeverafter_) on Feb 6, 2018 at 6:27am PST