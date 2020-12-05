Freemail Prijavi se

Vijesti

Crna kronika Hrvatska Kultura Novac Svijet Znanost

Sport

Hokej Klub boraca Košarka Na rubu sporta Nogomet OI Ostali sportovi Rukomet Skijanje Tenis Rezultati.com

Webcafe

Astronet Cura dana Dečko dana Dnevni horoskop Fora dana Forwarduše Komnetar Overkloking Planet X Svaštara Vic dana

Hot

#lijepenase Film Glazba Sexy TV Zvijezde

Magazin

Brak&veze Dom&vrt HotSpots Kuhinja Kvizovi Lijepi naši Ljepota Ljubimci Moda Muffini Putovanja Roditeljstvo Zdravlje Zdravlje i ljepota Životne ispovijesti

Tehnoklik

Gadgeti Mobile Technobiz Vijesti Web & social

Auto

Automoto automoto-sport Bicikli Funmobil Nova vozila Techmobil Vijesti
Sanjarica
Recepti
Webshop
Nogomet

DERBI KOLA

UŽIVO, SEVILLA-REAL MADRID: Rakitić i Modrić igraju od prve minute, Vinicius promašio nemoguće

Foto: Profimedia Autor: Sportski.net 05.12.2020
16:41

Nogometaši Real Madrida u 12. kolu španjolskog prvenstva gostuju kod Seville. Luka Modrić i Ivan Rakitić dobili su priliku od prve minute. Tekstualni prijenos susreta pratite na portalu Net.hr

RAKITIĆ ODGOVORIO NA JEDNO OD NAJMISTERIOZNIJIH PITANJA: ‘Modrić je jedan od rijetkih koji to mogu napraviti’

UŽIVO

Sevilla – Real Madrid 0:0

Sevilla: Navas, Koundé, Diego Carlos, Aleix Vidal; Fernando, Jordán, Rakitić; Ocampos, Munir, De Jong.
Real Madrid: Courtois; Lucas Vázquez, Varane, Nacho, Mendy; Modrić, Casemiro, Kroos; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius.

Standings provided by SofaScore LiveScore

21′ Kroos je ostao sam na rubu šesnaesterca nakon centaršuta. Pucao je odmah pokraj desne stative. Bila je to velika šansa.

8′ Vinicius je s pšet metara tukao ravno u vratara.

1′ Vinicuis je tukao nakon akcije Rodryga i Modrića.

1′ Počela je utakmica.

Foto: Profimedia Autor: Sportski.net 16:41 05.12.2020

Najčitanije

Najnovije

Video

video

Imaš komentar?

Još iz rubrike

Pročitajte i ovo

Povratak na Net.hr