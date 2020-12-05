UŽIVO, SEVILLA-REAL MADRID: Rakitić i Modrić igraju od prve minute, Vinicius promašio nemoguće

Nogometaši Real Madrida u 12. kolu španjolskog prvenstva gostuju kod Seville. Luka Modrić i Ivan Rakitić dobili su priliku od prve minute. Tekstualni prijenos susreta pratite na portalu Net.hr

RAKITIĆ ODGOVORIO NA JEDNO OD NAJMISTERIOZNIJIH PITANJA: ‘Modrić je jedan od rijetkih koji to mogu napraviti’

Sevilla – Real Madrid 0:0

Sevilla: Navas, Koundé, Diego Carlos, Aleix Vidal; Fernando, Jordán, Rakitić; Ocampos, Munir, De Jong.

Real Madrid: Courtois; Lucas Vázquez, Varane, Nacho, Mendy; Modrić, Casemiro, Kroos; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius.

Among weird things about Madrid's season is that both Kroos and especially Modric seem to be playing well. Moves then keep breaking down once they're not involved… — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) December 5, 2020

Neither Madrid nor Sevilla playing great / creating much. Half hour gone with neither keeper having save to make. — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) December 5, 2020

21′ Kroos je ostao sam na rubu šesnaesterca nakon centaršuta. Pucao je odmah pokraj desne stative. Bila je to velika šansa.

Sevilla very open again, and Kroos kurler from 20 yards is inches past top korner. — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) December 5, 2020

8′ Vinicius je s pšet metara tukao ravno u vratara.

Madrid not looking so comfortable when Sevilla press them – Lucas V trying to run across his own back line and hoofs ball straight out of play… — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) December 5, 2020

Bono / Sevilla almost mess up a short kick-out, with Madrid pushed right up to press as Zidane wants em too… — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) December 5, 2020

1′ Vinicuis je tukao nakon akcije Rodryga i Modrića.

Great chance for Vinicius inside 60 secs! Good work by Mordic and Rodrygo down right, Vini fires across keeper from tight angle but past far post. — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) December 5, 2020

1′ Počela je utakmica.