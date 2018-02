[VIDEO] UŽASAVAJUĆI PAD KANADSKOG SKIJAŠA U PJONGČANGU: Poletio visoko u zrak pa stravično sletio na leđa

#Trending #sports #podcast Freestyle skiing: Canada's Delbosco suffers pelvis injury after crash – PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (Reuters) – Canada’s Christopher Delbosco suffered a possible broken pelvis and Terence Tchiknavorian of France was taken to ho… https://t.co/8RR7nWmJZH

— XOSportspodcast (@XoSportsPodcast) February 21, 2018