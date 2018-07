UŽIVO, BELGIJA – JAPAN: Autsajder bez respekta – neustrašivi Japanci napali Belgiju od prve minute!

🕖 LIVE! #BEL vs #JPN

📍 Location: Rostov

🆚 Last meeting: #BEL 1-0 #JPN

Did you know: #JPN have won only 2 of their 9 #WorldCup meetings against European opposition and have failed to score in their last 2 (vs Greece and Poland)

Follow the action — https://t.co/X6PPGVj6pQ pic.twitter.com/M2ZEmRVaQV

— WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) July 2, 2018