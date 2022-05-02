Manchester United je u ponedjeljak u zadnjoj utakmici 35. kola Premier League na svom terenu, popularnom i kultnom Old Traffordu, tom nogometnom teatru snova, sa 3-0 pobijedio Brentford.
ManU je poveo u devetoj minuti pogotkom Brune Fernandesa. U 44. minuti gol je za Manchester United zabio Cristiano Ronaldo, ali je poništen nakon konzultacija s VAR-om. Portugalac se ipak upisao u strijelce u 61. minuti kada je zabio gol iz jedanaesterca za 2-0. Konačan rezultat je postavio Rafael Varan u 72. minuti.
United je šesti na ljestvici sa 58 bodova, dok je Brentford 14. sa 40 bodova.
REZULTATI 35. KOLA:
Manchester United - Brentford 3-0 (Bruno Fernandes 9, Cristiano Ronaldo 61pen, R.Varane 72)
Nedjelja:
Everton - Chelsea 1-0 (Richarlison 47)
Tottenham Hotspur - Leicester City 3-1 (Kane 22, Son 60, 79 / Iheanacho 90+1)
West Ham United - Arsenal 1-2 (Bowen 45 / Holding 38, Gabriel 54) (0) 0
Subota:
Newcastle United - Liverpool 0-1 (Keita 19)
Aston Villa - Norwich City 2-0 (Watkins 41, Ings 90+3)
Southampton - Crystal Palace 1-2 (Romeu 9 / Eze 60, Zaha 90+2)
Watford - Burnley 1-2 (Tarkowski 8-ag / Cork 83, Brownhill 86)
Wolverhampton Wanderers - Brighton and Hove Albion 0-3 (MacAllister 42-11m, Trossard 70, Bissouma 86)
Leeds United - Manchester City 0-4 (Rodri 13, Ake 54, Gabriel Jesus 78, Fernandinho 90+3)
Poredak:
1 Man City 34 26 5 3 84 21 83
2 Liverpool 34 25 7 2 86 22 82
3 Chelsea 34 19 9 6 68 29 66
4 Arsenal 34 20 3 11 54 41 63
………………………………………..
5 Tottenham 34 19 4 11 59 39 61
………………………………………..
6 Man Utd 36 16 10 10 57 52 58
7 West Ham 35 15 7 13 53 46 52
………………………………………..
8 Wolves 34 15 4 15 33 32 49
9 Brighton 35 10 14 11 34 42 44
10 Newcastle 35 11 10 14 40 56 43
11 Leicester 33 11 9 13 48 54 42
12 Crystal Palace 34 9 14 11 45 42 41
13 Aston Villa 33 12 4 17 44 46 40
14 Brentford 35 11 7 17 41 52 40
15 Southampton 35 9 13 13 41 58 40
16 Burnley 34 7 13 14 31 46 34
17 Leeds 34 8 10 16 38 72 34
………………………………………..
18 Everton 33 9 5 19 35 55 32
19 Watford 34 6 4 24 32 69 22
20 Norwich 34 5 6 23 22 71 21