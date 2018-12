NOVA POBJEDA CHELSEAJA: Poništavali im golove, a neočekivani junak riješio pitanje pobjednika

N'Golo Kante has scored multiple goals within a single Premier League season for the first time:

2015-16: ️⚽️

2016-17: ️⚽️

2017-18: ️⚽️

2018-19: ️⚽️️⚽️️⚽️

Finding his scoring boots under Sarri. pic.twitter.com/dOm63qaI3p

— Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 30, 2018