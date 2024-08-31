Sport
ZANIMLJIVO /

Hajdukovci izašli na teren u majicama s jasnom porukom: Novo pojačanje na tribinama Poljuda

Foto: Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Hajduk je u petom kolu HNL-a na Poljudu ugostio Osijek, a uoči dvoboja Bijeli su na teren izašli s majicama s brojem 44 kao podršku bivšem igraču Mariju Vuškoviću kojeg Sportski arbitražni sud (CAS) ranije ovog tjedna suspendirao do 15. studenog 2026. zbog pozitivinog nalaza na dopinškom testiranju. Inače, dvoboj s tribina pratio je i Stipe Biuk koji će uskoro i službeno postati novi igrač Bijelih, a stiže na posudbu iz Valladolida.

31.8.2024.
21:32
