Hajduk je u petom kolu HNL-a na Poljudu ugostio Osijek, a uoči dvoboja Bijeli su na teren izašli s majicama s brojem 44 kao podršku bivšem igraču Mariju Vuškoviću kojeg Sportski arbitražni sud (CAS) ranije ovog tjedna suspendirao do 15. studenog 2026. zbog pozitivinog nalaza na dopinškom testiranju. Inače, dvoboj s tribina pratio je i Stipe Biuk koji će uskoro i službeno postati novi igrač Bijelih, a stiže na posudbu iz Valladolida.
ZANIMLJIVO /
Hajdukovci izašli na teren u majicama s jasnom porukom: Novo pojačanje na tribinama Poljuda
Foto: Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
