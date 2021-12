portofino, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Juventus FC footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez pictured relaxing with friends on a yacht in Portofino.

The superstar footballer looked chilled out as he relaxed on the deck on the yacht with girlfriend Georgina soaking up the sunshine, The footballer than was seen enjoying some lunch with friends!

BACKGRID UK 28 JUNE 2020,Image: 537023392, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN ITALY, Model Release: no