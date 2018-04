JOSEPH PARKER POKAZAO KOLIKO JE NEZGODAN UDARAČ: Anthony Joshua dva puta pokleknuo u meču

Joshua's 21st fight was a main event, heavyweight unification bout against undefeated Joseph Parker, in front of 78,000 fans.

Wilder's 21st fight was a mid-card bout against 40-year-old Marlon Hayes who hadn't fought in four years and lost eight of his ten previous fights. pic.twitter.com/y3dn6yZiDu

— bet365 (@bet365) April 1, 2018