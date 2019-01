IZVRIJEĐAO MCGREGORA KAO NITKO NIKAD PRIJE: Ovako teške riječi još mu nisu bile upućene

View this post on Instagram

I usually just stay in my lane but since niggas are putting out statements, let me take the time to say what I see from behind my eyes. A real proper bitch is handed things over and over and never acknowledges it. A real proper bitch avoids a challenge if it poses a real threat to its wellbeing. A real proper bitch’s fragile ego can’t handle defeat. It won’t hesitate to get on its knees for an opportunity to redeem itself. A real proper bitch will ask for a handout from its governing body even when it possesses capable arms and legs to get it on its own. Once a broke bitch, always a broke bitch. Money can’t make it real. I apologize for my rant, I see you @thenotoriousmma I’ll let you get back to rubbing your girls feet while you wait for @floydmayweather to call; I have my own work to do. I need to bounce back from my last fight. I want to risk my spot and fight somebody beneath me in the rankings that think they can beat me right now. Whoever is up for the challenge in the @ufc s lightweight division, call my people and we’ll make it happen.