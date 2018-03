MESSI ODVEO BARCU U ČETVRTFINALE: Chelsea potopljen na Camp Nou, Argentinac još jednom pokazao da nije s ove planete

Look, it’s an excellent strike from Dembélé but I just don’t get why Courtois hands are so low from this distance. Surely if it’s low you go with feet. Look at how close he is to saving it, despite the low hands. By having to raise them from there forces his body backwards too. pic.twitter.com/1LOWo8XWX5

— David Preece (@davidpreece12) March 14, 2018