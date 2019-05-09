FOTOGRAFKINJA OTKRILA PRLJAVE TRIKOVE INSTAGRAMUŠA: Pogledajte što se događa kada se kamere ugase

Nakon što je Instagram postao popularna platforma, fotografkinja se zabrinula kakvu će poruku slati retuširane fotografije
Poznate Instagramuše svakodevno se hvale svojim savršenim fotografijama i pomalo nabijaju komplekse svojim “običnim” pratiteljima, koji se pitaju kako im uspijeva izgledati tako dobro. Fotografkinja Kim Tschopp (30) iz Švicarske vodi nešto drugačiji profil na ovoj društvenoj mreži. Ona, naime, prikazuje kako nastaju fotke za Instagram, a što zapravo iza njih stoji.
View this post on Instagram
Guess what, I'm not waking up in a cheerfully mood and puting my hair up casually while I'm sucking my tummy in. #iwokeuplikethis😂 . Do you really think those influencers take those "casual looking pictures" really that casually? Nope, they don't🙃 It's actually hard to act like the picture was just a snapshot…(because trust me, it took at least 20 pictures until I had one casual looking picture😅) . Douple tap if you can relate☺ . Enjoy the sunday guys🧡 . . . . Unpaid Ad
Kako se rodila ideja
Kim, koja je inače profesionalna fotografkinja, izjavila je za Daily Mail kako je ideju dobila prije 10 godina, kada je počela raditi s klijentima i shvatila da svi žele da ih se “doradi” u Photoshopu. “Smanji mi malo nos”, “ispeglaj mi bore i prištiće”, zahtjevi su koje je stalno slušala.
View this post on Instagram
Morning vibes💕 . Do I really need to write something to this picture?😂 Douple tap if you can relate😴 . By the way, I really slept on the right picture (somehow my fiance loves to take beautiful pictures of me while I'm sleeping🙄🤓) . . . . 📷Credits to Michèle @thefashionfraction, which was my muse for the Instagram picture. 👉Swipe to see her original photo. 😍 . . . . Unpaid Ad
“Naravno da sam znala kako su sve fotografije u časopisima fotošopirane i ta me tema zanimala još onda jer se mlade djevojke često uspoređuju s tim slikama, koje uopće nisu istinite”, rekla je Kim.
View this post on Instagram
BIRTHDAY GIRL☺🎈 . Yup, today I celebrate that my mom has give me the most precious gift : My life. Thank you mom❤ Also for being the best mom I could imagine. Cheers to you!🥂 . . By the way, who else hates to blow up ballons?🎈😅 I'm each time totally exhausted after blow up just three of them😵
Nakon što je Instagram postao popularna platforma, fotografkinja se još više zabrinula kakvu će poruku slati retuširane fotografije. Njezini su se strahovi obistinili kada je shvatila da influenceri pokušavaju “prodati” svoje savršene živote i savršene izglede.
View this post on Instagram
Everybody has tummy fat, it is normal and nothing to be ashamed of. Somehow society has put the idea of beauty in our mind that you just look beautiful if you have a flat tummy. Bullshit! Just because everybody hides their tummy on photos, doesn't mean they don't have tummy fat, so don't be insecure about it. . Don't put so much pressure to yourself to look a certain way. You are amazing just the way you are🧡 . ⚠️By the way, I edited just my hair and face on the left picture NOT MY BODY! This is how the right pose and sucking the tummy in can make a huge difference!⚠️ . Anzeige
Trikovi kojima se služe svi
“Moja je ideja da pokažem ljudima kako svatko može imati besprijekorne fotke poput influencera i blogera, ali ida je istina iza tih prizora sasvim drugačija i bitno manje lijepa”, objasnila je Kim, koja se nada da će njezine objave pomoći ljudima da drugačije gledaju na društvene mreže.
View this post on Instagram
Little reminder that 90% of the photos you see on social media or magazins are photoshoped or with facetune optimized. . Don't compare yourself to photos here. You never know if it was edited or how long it took to take a good picture. . Enjoy your weekend! Letting negative thoughts go and focus on the positive ones🧡 You are worthy anyway!🌻 . 📷 @ilona.saraa . . . . . . Unpaid Ad
Švicarka promiče svijest i ljubav prema sebi i svojemu tijelu. Njezina je misija, kako ističe, podsjetiti ljude na trikove kojima se služe gotovo svi u svijetu interneta.
“Svi mi imamo loše dane, masnu i neurednu kosu, prištiće i različite oblike tijela. Društvo nameće mišljenje kako to nije lijepo. Ne dajte se izmanipulirati i prestanite se uspoređivati s lažnim životima koje viđate na Instagramu”, poručila je Kim.
View this post on Instagram
Today's "happy" meal😋🍟 . I guess the picture speaks for it self😅 Enjoy yor meal! . What do you order when you eat some fast food? 🍔🍟🍕 . I tried the quinoa curry burger (veggie). I liked the taste but the upper bread piece was way too little, so I had a hard time eating…😂 . . . Unpaid Advertising
View this post on Instagram
Good skin is in🌸 . In reality I don't look as good as some influencer when they make advertise for a new face cream and put a heart on my cheek😅 I just put the cream on🤔 . Who can relate? . . . . Instagram picture idea from @fata.hasanovic who rocked the cream heart better than me😅 . . . Unpaid Ad
View this post on Instagram
We all come in different shapes in sizes and that's good! It's so easy to pretend to have a "better" body on a picture. 👆🏻 . If we are relaxed and not posing, the body looks different. That is okay, everybody has this. Don't get brainwashed by all those edited and posed pictures. . The truth is, we might all have parts on us, that we think are not perfect, but guess what, that's something good. We don't need to look "perfect" (by the way, what should perfect look like anyway?). How boring would it be if we would all look the same? . Take care to your body, don't do crash diats and restrict all "bad" food just to look a certain way you see on pictures, which don't always show the truth. Enjoy all types of food in a healthy amount. Listen to your body and let go negatives thoughts about it. 💫🙏
View this post on Instagram
WET HAIR DON'T CARE💁🏼♀️ . Since I'm a child, I wash my hair like on the right picture. I know it looks super funny, but I'm sure if you have a badtube at home, you washed your hair at least once like that. Am I right?😂😃 . . . #instagramvsreality #thetruthisnotpretty #wethairdontcare . . Unpaid Ad
