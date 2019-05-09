FOTOGRAFKINJA OTKRILA PRLJAVE TRIKOVE INSTAGRAMUŠA: Pogledajte što se događa kada se kamere ugase

View this post on Instagram

Guess what, I'm not waking up in a cheerfully mood and puting my hair up casually while I'm sucking my tummy in. #iwokeuplikethis😂 . Do you really think those influencers take those "casual looking pictures" really that casually? Nope, they don't🙃 It's actually hard to act like the picture was just a snapshot…(because trust me, it took at least 20 pictures until I had one casual looking picture😅) . Douple tap if you can relate☺ . Enjoy the sunday guys🧡 . . . . Unpaid Ad