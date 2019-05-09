FOTOGRAFKINJA OTKRILA PRLJAVE TRIKOVE INSTAGRAMUŠA: Pogledajte što se događa kada se kamere ugase

Pravilnik upotrebi kolačića
Foto: Instagram Autor: Magazin.hr 15:56 09.05.2019

Nakon što je Instagram postao popularna platforma, fotografkinja se zabrinula kakvu će poruku slati retuširane fotografije

Poznate Instagramuše svakodevno se hvale svojim savršenim fotografijama i pomalo nabijaju komplekse svojim “običnim” pratiteljima, koji se pitaju kako im uspijeva izgledati tako dobro. Fotografkinja Kim Tschopp (30) iz Švicarske vodi nešto drugačiji profil na ovoj društvenoj mreži. Ona, naime, prikazuje kako nastaju fotke za Instagram, a što zapravo iza njih stoji.

Kako se rodila ideja

Kim, koja je inače profesionalna fotografkinja, izjavila je za Daily Mail kako je ideju dobila prije 10 godina, kada je počela raditi s klijentima i shvatila da svi žele da ih se “doradi” u Photoshopu. “Smanji mi malo nos”, “ispeglaj mi bore i prištiće”, zahtjevi su koje je stalno slušala.

“Naravno da sam znala kako su sve fotografije u časopisima fotošopirane i ta me tema zanimala još onda jer se mlade djevojke često uspoređuju s tim slikama, koje uopće nisu istinite”, rekla je Kim.

Nakon što je Instagram postao popularna platforma, fotografkinja se još više zabrinula kakvu će poruku slati retuširane fotografije. Njezini su se strahovi obistinili kada je shvatila da influenceri pokušavaju “prodati” svoje savršene živote i savršene izglede.

CURA POKAZALA KAKO SREĐUJE FOTKE ZA INSTAGRAM: Bolesno je što sve mijenja na sebi, a vi se s tim uspoređujete

Trikovi kojima se služe svi

“Moja je ideja da pokažem ljudima kako svatko može imati besprijekorne fotke poput influencera i blogera, ali ida je istina iza tih prizora sasvim drugačija i bitno manje lijepa”, objasnila je Kim, koja se nada da će njezine objave pomoći ljudima da drugačije gledaju na društvene mreže.

Švicarka promiče svijest i ljubav prema sebi i svojemu tijelu. Njezina je misija, kako ističe, podsjetiti ljude na trikove kojima se služe gotovo svi u svijetu interneta.

“Svi mi imamo loše dane, masnu i neurednu kosu, prištiće i različite oblike tijela. Društvo nameće mišljenje kako to nije lijepo. Ne dajte se izmanipulirati i prestanite se uspoređivati s lažnim životima koje viđate na Instagramu”, poručila je Kim.

View this post on Instagram

We all come in different shapes in sizes and that's good! It's so easy to pretend to have a "better" body on a picture. 👆🏻 . If we are relaxed and not posing, the body looks different. That is okay, everybody has this. Don't get brainwashed by all those edited and posed pictures. . The truth is, we might all have parts on us, that we think are not perfect, but guess what, that's something good. We don't need to look "perfect" (by the way, what should perfect look like anyway?). How boring would it be if we would all look the same? . Take care to your body, don't do crash diats and restrict all "bad" food just to look a certain way you see on pictures, which don't always show the truth. Enjoy all types of food in a healthy amount. Listen to your body and let go negatives thoughts about it. 💫🙏

A post shared by ↬REALLIFE ▪HONEST▪ MINDSET↫ (@the_truth_is_not_pretty) on

Foto: Instagram

