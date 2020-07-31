‘SPAVALA SAM S VIŠE OD 50 MUŠKARACA. ZAR SAM ZBOG TOGA KU*VA?’: Majka petero djece ‘oprala’ lažne moraliste

View this post on Instagram

Queen in a message, “Anyway I don’t even know why I’m messaging, I don’t expect a reply. Probably because I wanted to tell someone and get it off my chest. Someone that won’t just think I’m a slut” Me, “I don’t think your a slut because Sluts don’t exist. They were invented to control women like the boogie man was invented to control kids. A player? Maybe. But hey.. don’t hate the player hate the game. 💅🏾” Nothing freaks out the patriarchy quite like a sexually liberated woman. I once had a partner threaten to tell all of our friends that I had slept with over 40 men. I couldn’t believe he would defame me like that…. Pretty sure my last count was over 50 men. 💅🏾 You don’t have to tell anyone your numbers if you do