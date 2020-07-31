‘SPAVALA SAM S VIŠE OD 50 MUŠKARACA. ZAR SAM ZBOG TOGA KU*VA?’: Majka petero djece ‘oprala’ lažne moraliste

Bilo je puno reakcija na njezin tekst, naročito od žena koje su nailazile na zgražanje kada bi priznale s koliko su muškaraca doista spavale
Blogerica Constance Hall (36) odavno u svojim objavama piše britko, jasno i bez dlake na jeziku. Ova majka petero djece provocira konzervativce na raznorazne načine, a najviše je živciraju licemjerje i lažni moral.
Queen in a message, “Anyway I don’t even know why I’m messaging, I don’t expect a reply. Probably because I wanted to tell someone and get it off my chest. Someone that won’t just think I’m a slut” Me, “I don’t think your a slut because Sluts don’t exist. They were invented to control women like the boogie man was invented to control kids. A player? Maybe. But hey.. don’t hate the player hate the game. 💅🏾” Nothing freaks out the patriarchy quite like a sexually liberated woman. I once had a partner threaten to tell all of our friends that I had slept with over 40 men. I couldn’t believe he would defame me like that…. Pretty sure my last count was over 50 men. 💅🏾 You don’t have to tell anyone your numbers if you do
U jednoj od svojih kolumni Hall je otkrila kako je tek nedavno priznala prijateljima, govoreći o seksu, da je u životu bila s većim brojem muškaraca od ostalih, prenosi Daily Mail.
Years of sleep training has gone out the window as Raja our little passion killer is officially back in our bed. Which is always closely followed by our sex life in fucking off out the window. Last night we finally had a second alone, we had just gotten over an argument so the mood was perfect… we managed to get Raja to fall asleep on the couch with Snow… It was time… I love having sex with Denz, he taught me that sex is about me, not me giving or what someone else thinks of my body, it’s not a performance that I’ll be graded on, it’s just about me, my ability to completely let go and surrender to the moment. In fact I think that having sex with him is the only time in my life that I am truly present and in the moment… At the risk of sounding cliche, I feel like we really are making love, becoming one person. So I was finally in my happy place with the man I love on top of me when we heard the words, “Stop it Dad!!! Mamma hurt!!” As Raja who had just woken up ran on to our beds to separate the wrestling match that his mummy was being defeated in. Truthfully the only person defeated was Denz because the Queen was already done 💅🏾 Raja happily snuggled in between the two of us confirming his title once again as our passion killer 👌🏽 Sorry D man, we’ll try again in 6 months or so 💜😂 Pic credit the amazing @willow.and.wilde who was surprisingly cool with hanging out with us in a lake while we made out 😎
‘Ku*ve ne postoje’
“Brojila sam dok nisam došla do broja 40, a sada mislim da ih je bilo više od 50. Ali to me ne svrstava u ku*ve jer one ne postoje. One su izgovor slabića i dosadnjakovića koji ne znaju uživati u životu. To što sam bila s više od 50 tipova ne znači da sam dro*a”, poručila je blogerica.
“Ako je ovaj svijet satkan od lažnoga morala i tajnovitosti privatnoga života, u redu. Nisam ni morala otkriti taj podatak. Vidim da su se i moji prijatelji šokirali kada su čuli. Ali i njima sam odbrusila da me to ne čini ku*vom”, dodala je.
Velika podrška žena
Bilo je puno reakcija na njezin tekst, naročito od pripadnica ljepšega spola koje su nailazile na zgražanje kada bi priznale s koliko su muškaraca doista spavale.
“Volim ovu otvorenost, hvala vam. Moja posljednja veza završila je onoga trenutka kada je moj tadašnji partner shvatio da imam više seksualnog iskustva od njega. To su gluposti, odrastite već jednom!”, komentirala je pratiteljica Jenna.
Natalie iz Ohija napisala je da je ona spavala s 23 muškarca od 16. do 37. godine, dok je njezin sadašnji suprug bio samo s četirima ženama prije nje. “Odlično se slažemo sada. Prije mu je bilo teško prihvatiti toliki broj, ali kada je shvatio da je to meni bio samo seks bez ikakvih osjećaja, bilo mu je lakše”, dodala je.
