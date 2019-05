PROSTITUTKA DJEČJEG LICA IMA ZANIMLJIVU PONUDU: Najplaćenija je seksualna radnica u SAD-u, a ima posebnu misiju

View this post on Instagram

Intimate Relationships⠀ ⠀ There are many kinds of relationships that we as humans form with each other. It's normal and healthy to have multiple relationships with multiple individuals, and how we define that relationship often can change over time! Each relationship comes with it's own unique exchange of energy. For example, how a man relates to his boss is completely different from his relationship with his son. By no means is this an exhaustive list of relationship types, but it will help you become more aware of how you relate to the world!⠀ ⠀ Romantic Relationships:⠀ -Often described as 'dating', 'engaged', 'married', 'going steady', etc. ⠀ -Relationship titles include Wife, Husband, Fiancée, Girlfriend, Boyfriend, Partner, Spouse, Lover,etc.⠀ -Typically sexual in nature, but healthy non-sexual romantic relationships can exist⠀ ⠀ Professional Relationships:⠀ -Often described as the people you associate with in a business or professional context (your doctor, your accountant, etc.)⠀ -Relationship titles include Boss, Manager, Owner, Associate, Team Member, etc.⠀ -While these relationships can be sexual in nature, it is important to note that many companies have policies to prevent inner-office romantic relationships⠀ ⠀ Friendship Relationships:⠀ -Often described as buddies, pals, friends, the gang, the girls, the guys, etc.⠀ -Relationship titles include Friends, Best friends, "like family", etc.⠀ -Can be sexual in nature⠀ ⠀ Familiar Relationships:⠀ -Often described as relatives, family, in laws⠀ -Relationship titles include Mother, Father, Aunt, Uncle, Niece, Nephew, Grandparent, Cousin, etc.⠀ -Typically not sexual in nature⠀ ⠀ Each relationship has within it social norms and expectations. For example, my mother expects a phone call on Christmas Eve. For professional relationships, the expectation is to accomplish your assigned tasks and duties. With that said, the expectations from non-professional relationships often aren't black-and-white.⠀ ⠀ What kind of relationships do you have currently in your life? Are you aware of the other person's expectations of you?⠀ ⠀ #Interpersonal #Communication #Relationships #Intimacy