Slava i bogatstvo nisu uništili njihovu ljubav: Tom i Rita imaju najljepšu ljubavu priču, a evo i zašto

New York, NY - Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have tested positive for Coronavirus while shooting in Australia for "Elvis Presley" film! The couple recently released a statement addressing their health and reveal that they tested positive for the virus.

BACKGRID USA 11 MARCH 2020, Image: 505429350, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: MediaPunch / BACKGRID / Backgrid USA / Profimedia