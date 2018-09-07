ROBBIE WILLIAMS TREĆI PUT POSTAO TATA: ‘Čuvali smo jednu jako posebnu tajnu, dobrodošla, Coco’

Robbieju i Aydi ovo je treće dijete, a javnost su zamolili da poštuju privatnost malene
Slavni pjevač Robbie Williams i glumica Ayda Field postali su roditelji djevojčice Collete Coco Josephine Williams.
“Čuvali smo jednu jako posebnu tajnu. Presretni smo što možemo s vama podijeliti vijest da smo dobili malenu djevojčicu. Dobrodošla na svijet, Colette (Coco) Josephine Williams”, stoji kraj fotogafije koju je glumica objavila na svom Instagram profilu.
Priznali su da o tome nisu mnogo govorili jer su prolazili kroz teške trenutke: “Obitelji ima svakakvih, a ovu nam je malenu djevojčicu, koja je biološki naša, donijela na svijet jedna nevjerojatna surogat majka, kojoj ćemo vječno biti zahvalni.”
I spy with my little eye an extra little hand 👀 So we have been keeping a very special secret! We are delighted to share with you that we have had a baby girl….welcome to the world Colette (Coco) Josephine Williams!! 💕💕 It has been a very long and difficult path to get here, which is why we have kept it on the down low. Family comes in all forms, and this little lady, who is biologically ours, was carried by an incredible surrogate mother, to whom we will be eternally grateful. We are over the moon to have this beautiful baby girl in our lives and so blessed that we live in a world which makes this possible. As with Teddy and Charlie, we ask that you respect Coco’s privacy and allow us to grow into our new team of 5! #TeamWilliams
Par je javnost zamolio da poštuje privatnost njihove tek rođene kćeri.
Osim male Coco, Ayda i Robbie imaju još dvoje djece – petogodišnjeg Teddyja i trogodišnjeg Charlieja.
