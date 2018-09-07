Pravilnik upotrebi kolačića
SUROGAT MAJKA

ROBBIE WILLIAMS TREĆI PUT POSTAO TATA: ‘Čuvali smo jednu jako posebnu tajnu, dobrodošla, Coco’

Foto: AFP Autor: Hot.hr 14:01 07.09.2018

Robbieju i Aydi ovo je treće dijete, a javnost su zamolili da poštuju privatnost malene

Slavni pjevač Robbie Williams i glumica Ayda Field postali su roditelji djevojčice Collete Coco Josephine Williams.

“Čuvali smo jednu jako posebnu tajnu. Presretni smo što možemo s vama podijeliti vijest da smo dobili malenu djevojčicu. Dobrodošla na svijet, Colette (Coco) Josephine Williams”, stoji kraj fotogafije koju je glumica objavila na svom Instagram profilu.

Priznali su da o tome nisu mnogo govorili jer su prolazili kroz teške trenutke: “Obitelji ima svakakvih, a ovu nam je malenu djevojčicu, koja je biološki naša, donijela na svijet jedna nevjerojatna surogat majka, kojoj ćemo vječno biti zahvalni.”

View this post on Instagram

I spy with my little eye an extra little hand 👀 So we have been keeping a very special secret! We are delighted to share with you that we have had a baby girl….welcome to the world Colette (Coco) Josephine Williams!! 💕💕 It has been a very long and difficult path to get here, which is why we have kept it on the down low. Family comes in all forms, and this little lady, who is biologically ours, was carried by an incredible surrogate mother, to whom we will be eternally grateful. We are over the moon to have this beautiful baby girl in our lives and so blessed that we live in a world which makes this possible. As with Teddy and Charlie, we ask that you respect Coco’s privacy and allow us to grow into our new team of 5! #TeamWilliams

A post shared by Ayda Field Williams (@aydafieldwilliams) on

Par je javnost zamolio da poštuje privatnost njihove tek rođene kćeri.

Osim male Coco, Ayda i Robbie imaju još dvoje djece – petogodišnjeg Teddyja i trogodišnjeg Charlieja.

View this post on Instagram

Noch ein Baby für Robbie Williams und seine Frau – dabei war Ayda Field gar nicht schwanger ——————————————————— Robbie Williams, 44, und seine Frau Ayda Field, 39, bescheren ihren Fans eine grosse Überraschung: Auf Instagram postet die Schauspielerin vor wenigen Stunden ein Familienbild, auf dem eine Baby-Hand zu sehen ist. Damit ist klar: Der Sänger und die Schauspielerin haben nach ihren Kindern Theodora Rose, 5, und Charlton Valentine, 3, nochmals Nachwuchs bekommen! ——————————————————— Zum süssen Schnappschuss schreibt die US-Amerikanerin: «Wir haben ein ganz besonderes Geheimnis gehütet. Wir sind ganz begeistert, euch mitzuteilen, dass wir ein Mädchen bekommen haben… willkommen auf der Welt Colette (Coco) Josephine Williams.» ——————————————————— Dass die Öffentlichkeit erst jetzt davon erfährt, erstaunt nicht. Ayda Field selbst war nicht schwanger. Ihr drittes Kind kam durch eine Leihmutter zur Welt, wie die glückliche Mama in ihrem Beitrag weiter enthüllt: «Es war ein sehr langer und schwieriger Weg bis hierhin, weshalb wir es bis jetzt für uns behalten haben. Das Baby ist biologisch gesehen unseres und wurde von einer unglaublichen Leihmutter auf die Welt gebracht, der wir für immer dankbar sein werden.» ——————————————————— Bilder: GettyImages / Instagram/aydafieldwilliams #RobbieWilliams #AydaField #Birth #Baby #Geburt #SchweizerIllustrierte

A post shared by Schweizer Illustrierte (@schweizer_illustrierte) on

