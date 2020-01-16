Pravilnik o upotrebi kolačića
Portal Net.hr unaprijedio je politiku privatnosti i korištenja takozvanih cookiesa, u skladu s novom europskom regulativom. Cookiese koristimo kako bismo mogli pružati našu online uslugu, analizirati korištenje sadržaja, nuditi oglašivačka rješenja, kao i za ostale funkcionalnosti koje ne bismo mogli pružati bez cookiesa. Daljnjim korištenjem ovog portala pristajete na korištenje cookiesa. Ovdje možete saznati više o zaštiti privatnosti i postavkama cookiesa
Shvaćam
Freemail Prijavi se

Vijesti

Crna kronika Hrvatska Kultura Novac Svijet Znanost

Sport

Hokej Klub boraca Košarka Na rubu sporta Nogomet OI 2016 Ostali sportovi Rukomet Skijanje Tenis Rezultati.com

Webcafe

Astronet Cura dana Dečko dana Dnevni horoskop Fora dana Forwarduše Komnetar Overkloking Planet X Svaštara Vic dana

Hot

#lijepenase Film Glazba Sexy TV Zvijezde

Magazin

Brak&veze Dom&vrt HotSpots Kuhinja Kvizovi Lijepi naši Ljepota Ljubimci Moda Muffini Putovanja Roditeljstvo Zdravlje Zdravlje i ljepota Životne ispovijesti

Tehnoklik

Gadgeti Mobile Technobiz Vijesti Web & social

Auto

Automoto automoto-sport Bicikli Funmobil Nova vozila Techmobil Vijesti
Sanjarica
Recepti
Webshop
Zvijezde

PONOVO U ŽIŽI DOGAĐANJA

MEGHAN MARKLE POJAVILA SE PRVI PUTA U JAVNOSTI NAKON ‘MEGXITA’: ‘Pogledajte s kime smo danas popili čaj’

Foto: Profimedia Autor: HINA 18:44 16.01.2020

Bivša američka glumica Meghan Markle dobro poznaje Kanadu jer je godinama tu živjela dok je snimala seriju ‘Suits’

Supruga princa Harryja, Meghan Markle posjetila je u utorak jednu dobrotvornu organizaciju u Vancouveru, što je njezin prvi javni izlazak nakon što je par objavio da se odriče svojih protokolarnih obveza i da će provoditi život između Velike Britanije i Kanade, javila je u srijedu agencija France presse.

KRALJICA SE KONAČNO OGLASILA NAKON ‘BOMBE’ KOJU SU PRIREDILI HARRY I MEGHAN: Evo što kaže o njihovoj odluci da napuste dužnosti

“Pogledajte s kime smo danas popili čaj”, napisala je na Facebooku organizacija Downtown Eastside Center, posvećena pomaganju ženama i djeci u nevolji.

Udruga je postavila fotografiju svojih članova koji su u opuštenom ozračju okružili vojvotkinju od Sussexa.

Kraljica podržala Harryja i Meghan

Princ Harry, šesti u redu nasljeđivanja britanske krune i Megan Markle su proveli novogodišnje blagdane u Kanadi sa sinom Archiem.

Bivša američka glumica dobro poznaje tu zemlju gdje je godinama živjela dok je snimala seriju “Suits”.

DANAS ĆE KRALJICA ‘PRESUDITI’ HARRYJU I MEGHAN: Ako ne pristane na njihove zahtjeve, sasvim je izgledno što će Meghan napraviti

Engleska kraljica Elizabeta II. je sa žaljenjem dopustila svom unuku i njegovoj supruzi da krenu u “novi život”, odobrivši im prijelazno razdoblje između Velike Britanije i Kanade.

View this post on Instagram

Earlier this week, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to visit the women of The Hubb Community Kitchen and “Together, Our Community Cookbook.” These women came together in the wake of the Grenfell tragedy to cook meals for their families and neighbours who had been displaced from the fire. With funds from the successful cookbook, they have now been able to share their spirit of community with so many more. The Hubb continues to work with local organisations to build hope, bring comfort and provide not simply a warm meal, but with it, a sense of togetherness. The Duke and Duchess were so happy to reconnect with the women and hear about the projects they continue to develop to help those in their community and beyond. Image © SussexRoyal

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

View this post on Instagram

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

Foto: Profimedia Autor: HINA 18:44 16.01.2020

Najčitanije

Najnovije

RTL play

Imaš komentar?

Još iz rubrike

Pročitajte i ovo

Povratak na Net.hr